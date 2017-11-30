Collision involving bus and pedestrian in Clay Cross

Motorists are being advised to avoid the Clay Cross area after a collision between a bus and a pedestrian.

The incident happened at about 3.50pm on Eyre Street, which is just off the A61 as it passes through the town.

There are a number of officers at the scene and there are likely to be delays for anyone looking to drive through.

Bus services may also be affected.

Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and avoid the area until we can provide an update. No further information is available at the moment.