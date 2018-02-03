Collection for much-loved Spireites fan who has sadly passed away

A collection will be held at today's Chesterfield FC match for a much-loved Spireites supporter who has sadly passed away.

Steven Wilson, also known as 'Bones' to many of his friends, died aged 53.

The Bridge Inn Blues Away Travel Club are holding a collection in his memory and there will also be a collection bucket at the Proact in the superstore before today's game against Crawley Town.

A spokesman for Chesterfield FC said: "The money will go towards a floral tribute bearing his well-used nickname at his funeral that is being held next Friday (February 9) at 2.15pm at Brimington Methodist Church.

"Any extra monies collected will go towards other tributes in memory of Steve, including a plaque in the Memorial Garden at the Proact.

"This collection is being held to give everyone who knew him and wants to be involved in commemorating his life, the chance to do so together. There will also be a collection on the Bridge Inn coaches on the trip to Morecambe."