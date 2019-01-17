Cold weather alert triggered for Derbyshire with temperatures set to fall

Health experts are urging people to look out for others, to keep warm indoors and to take care when out and about as the Met Office has forecast severe cold weather for Derbyshire.

The county is due to experience severe cold weather between the early hours of Friday January 18 until early morning on Monday January 21.

After overnight snow flurries, Freya Kirkpatrick, 11, and her springer spaniel, Chester, brave a sub-zero walk before school on the High Peak Trail close to Middleton Top, near Wirksworth. Photo - Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press

Temperatures are set to drop across the county, triggering a Level 2 Cold Weather Alert. A severe frost is expected to form in some parts of the county tonight with some icy stretches.

Severe cold weather can be very harmful, especially for people aged 65 or older, the very young or those with chronic disease.

Top tips to keep warm during cold weather:

* Keep your home warm, efficiently and safely:

* heating your home to at least 18°C in winter poses minimal risk to your health when you are wearing suitable clothing

* get your heating system and cooking appliances checked and keep your home well ventilated

* use your electric blanket as instructed and get it tested every 3 years

* never use a hot water bottle with an electric blanket

* do not use a gas cooker or oven to heat your home; it is inefficient and there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and this can kill

* make sure you have a supply of heating oil or LPG or sold fuel if you are not on mains gas or electricity – to make sure you do not run out in winter

Keep in the warmth by:

* fitting draught proofing to seal any gaps around windows and doors

* making sure you have loft insulation. And if you have cavity walls, make sure they are insulated too

* insulate your hot water cylinder and pipes

* draw your curtains at dusk to help keep heat generated inside your rooms

* make sure your radiators are not obstructed by furniture or curtains Look after yourself:

* food is a vital source of energy and helps to keep your body warm so have plenty of hot food and drinks

* aim to include 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables. Tinned and frozen vegetables count toward your 5 a day

* stock up on tinned and frozen foods so you don’t have to go out too much when it’s cold or icy

* exercise is good for you all year round and it can keep you warm in winter

* if possible, try to move around at least once an hour. But remember to speak to your GP before starting any exercise plans

* wear lots of thin layers – clothes made from cotton, wool or fleecy fibres are particularly good and maintain body heat

* wear good-fitting slippers with a good grip indoors and shoes with a good grip outside to prevent trips, slips and falls

* make sure you have spare medication in case you are unable to go out

* check if you are eligible for inclusion on the priority services register operated by your water and power supplier

Look after others:

* check on older neighbours or relatives, especially those living alone or who have serious illnesses to make sure they are safe, warm and well

Get financial support:

* there are grants, benefits and sources of advice to make your home more energy efficient, improve your heating or help with bills. It’s worthwhile claiming all the benefits you are entitled to before winter sets in

For more advice visit nhs.uk/staywell