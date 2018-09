Firefighters were mobilised to a fire in the open in Clowne.

Crews from Clowne arrived at the scene on North Road at around 2.30pm on Sunday (September 9) where they found the blaze.

Crews were called to North Road. Photo: Google Images.

They used water backpacks to extinguish the fire.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

