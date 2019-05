Firefighters from Clowne tackled a blaze at a service station on the M1.

The crew arrived at the northbound services at Woodall just before midnight last night (Thursday, May 2).

It happened at Woodall Services. Pic: Google Images.

They found a small transit van that was ‘well alight’.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Derbysire Police also attended the incident.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

