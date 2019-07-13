Cloudy and drizzly start forecast for Derbyshire with bright sunny spells to come

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and drizzly start for Derbyshire today, Saturday, July 13, but this should be followed by some bright sunny spells during the afternoon.

Cloud cover and any drizzle is expected to break up to reveal some sunny spells through the afternoon with potential for a few slow-moving showers.

By tonight, any showers will slowly fade to leave it drier with a few clear spells, according to the Met Office, but some mist patches may also develop.

The Met Office states that temperatures are expected to reach highs of around 20 degrees centigrade and lows of around 14 degrees centigrade.