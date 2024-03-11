Climber airlifted to hospital after suffering injuries during fall at popular Peak District beauty spot
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday, March 8, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an incident at Millstone Edge.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “A climber on Dextrous Hare E3 (5c) suffered a 10 metre fall when he slipped and his protection failed.
“After a primary survey by a team member, the climber was found to be suffering from lower spine and upper pelvic pain. He was given pain relief before being immobilised in a vacuum mattress, with a pelvic binder in place for the potential pelvic injuries.
“After being placed on the team stretcher, he was moved hand over hand to the top of the crag and then handed over the the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, for transfer to the trauma unit at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for further assessment and treatment.”