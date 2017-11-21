Clay Cross pensioner says flashing street light has stopped him sleeping

A Clay Cross pensioner says a ‘nuisance’ street light which was flashing non-stop for three weeks was stopping him from sleeping.

Bryan Hawkins, 83, said the street light on Market Street could be seen flashing from his bedroom and living room.

The former miner reported the light but it took Derbyshire County Council three weeks to come out and fix it.

“Me and my wife could not sleep - it was getting on our nerves,” Mr Hawkins said.

“It was flashing every second - on, off, on off, on off. It was very annoying. It was like the drip, drip of a tap like that all the time.”

Mr Hawkins said the same happened at the same time last year for two weeks when the clocks changed.

“I am happy it is sorted now,” Mr Hawkins told the Derbyshire Times. “We can get to sleep earlier now.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “We experience an increase in reports of faulty street lights at this time of year when it’s dark earlier in the evening and it can cause some delays to repairs.

“We’re sorry about the distraction caused but are pleased to hear the resident is pleased the light is now fixed.”