One lucky person could soon be a millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket that was bought in Derbyshire.

Camelot had been appealing for the holder of a winning Euromillions ticket to come forward before the claim deadline on March 24.

Euromillions

And now a claim has been made in relation to the £1 million Millionaire Maker prize from the Euromillions draw on September 25, 2018.

The ticket was bought in Derby and the claim is currently going through the process of validation.