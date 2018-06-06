Claim free wedges at Pizza Hut

Your Derbyshire Times has teamed up with Pizza Hut in Chesterfield to offer our readers a free portion of wedges.

Just fill in and cut out the voucher, printed in this Thursday’s Derbyshire Times, and present it at the counter of the Chatsworth Road store to collect your free seasoned potato wedges – worth £3.99.

The Chatsworth Road branch offers a delivery service in the local area – or its delicious pizzas can be ordered for collection from the store itself. Choose from a simple margherita pizza, or spice it up with a Cajun Chicken Sizzler, featuring green chillis, jalapeños, red onions and Cajun chicken.

Or, if you are having trouble deciding, go for a Half & Half with different toppings on each half of the pizza, or howabout going freestyle and Create Your Own – simply choose your sauce and add any toppings.

Fancy something on the side to go with your delicious pizza?

How about breaded chicken strips – strips of succulent chicken breast marinated then coated with crispy breadcrumbs – or cheesy nachos, crispy nacho chips with tangy salsa, mozzarella cheese and jalapeños?

And for dessert? How about chocolate chip cookie dough, or a range of flavours of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream?

For a full menu – including drinks and dips – featuring a range of great value deals, see www.pizzahut.co.uk or call the store on 01246 555503.

Pizza Hut, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, is open Mondays to Thursdays, from noon-11pm, and Fridays to Sundays from 11am-11pm.