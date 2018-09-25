Cinderella will be ‘Chesterfield’s most spectacular pantomime yet’

The star-studded cast of the Pomegranate Theatre’s annual pantomime have been out and about in Chesterfield to launch this year’s ‘magical’ production of Cinderella.

Audiences can expect ‘lots of glitter and sparkle, sensational special effects and breathtaking costumes’ from the show, which will run from December 1 to January 6.

Cinderella coming to Chesterfield starring Rhydian Roberts and Naomi Wilkinson

Producer Paul Holman said: “With amazing 3D effects, dazzling costumes and scenery, good old-fashioned family fun and plenty of audience interaction, Cinderella promises to be Chesterfield’s most spectacular pantomime yet.”

The shoe fits for TV presenter Naomi Wilkinson who has stepped in to play Cinderella after Celebrity Big Brother contestant Roxanne Pallett dropped out of the show.

Cinderella’s Prince Charming has landed in the form of former X-factor contestant Rhydian Roberts, who said: “Cinderella in my opinion is the greatest fairytale as Cinders stays humble through adversity. She is a great role model for children.

“Naomi is amazing and perfect for the role. It’s going to be an amazing show.”

Naomi said: “It’s going to be magical. I recently tried on the iconic ballgown and I can’t say too much- but it lights up! It’s every little girl’s dream.”

