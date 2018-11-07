Church members lead services in Alffeton’s The Meadows care home

Residents of an Alfreton care home are taking a trip down Melody Lane - thanks to local churchgoers.

Each month, members of Alfreton Wesley church visit The Meadows home - and residents are invited to choose their own favourite hymns.

A team of church members lead the services, which also include a message, readings and prayers.

A church member said: “Since the services began, the number of residents attending the services has increased. The residents especially enjoy singing the old familiar hymns - many of them recalling days when they were young.”

Roy Moseley, a resident at The Meadows who is also a church member, is pictured with Eileen Falconbridge (left) and Dorothy Sankey.