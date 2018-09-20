Christmas comes early at Co-op as mince pies go on sale due to customer demand

With just less than 100 days left until Christmas, shoppers can already start stocking up on one festive favourite – mince pies.

Customers looking to get into the festive spirit can now do so earlier than ever by heading into their local Central England Co-op food store and stocking up on the butter enriched pastry, zesty, spiced Co-op deep filled mince pies for £1.

Shoppers will also be able to enjoy a range of 'Irresistible mince pieces' from £2 to 'Free From mince pies' from £1.99 as well as host of other tasty chocolate and sweet treats.

The products along with a range of other Christmas items are now in store on the back of customer demand for festive treats starting earlier and earlier.

Kevin Morris, Store Manager at Central England Co-op, said: “As soon as we put mince pies or anything Christmas related on sale it flies off the shelves.

“While not everyone will want to start thinking about the festive season yet, for those that do we have a great range ready in our stores.”

Find out about more festive deals by heading online to www.centralengland.coop/deals or heading into your local Central England Co-op store.