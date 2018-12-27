Christmas bell-ringing by Chesterfield youngsters earns worldwide praise

Nine young people did the entire bell ringing for the crib service in Old Brampton, Chesterfield, on Christmas Eve.

Their efforts have received praise from bell ringers from as far away as Canada and the USA after a video of their ringing was released on Facebook.

The young ringers, aged between 9 and 19, rang the six bells weighing up to 12cwt (more than 600kg) at St Peter & St Paul’s Church in Old Brampton.

The Old Brampton bell ringing team consists of adults as well as young people, and welcomes anyone of nine years and above who is interested in learning this fascinating activity.

Bell ringing is exhilarating, friendly and social. It is a physical and mental challenge which helps to develop teamwork and leadership skills.

People of all faiths are welcome, and there is no need to be strong, musical or mathematical.