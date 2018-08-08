Chris saddles up for charity trek from Chesterfield to Filey

A former exercise-phobe from Chesterfield has hopped in the saddle to raise funds and awareness of cancer in young people after his wife was diagnosed with the “horrendous” disease aged 26.

Up until four months ago, Chris Miller was 20 stone and “hadn’t been near a bike in years”- but as his wife, Kate, marks her third year since getting the all-clear from breast cancer, he wanted to give something back.

Chris Miller is taking part in a charity bike ride raising money for Cancer Research, Chris is pictured with Daughters Isobelle, three and Phoebe, nine

Now down by nearly three stone and cycling around 70 miles weekly, Chris and his father-in-law, Chris Wood, are planning on tackling an 110 mile charity bike ride from Chesterfield to the seaside town of Filey on Saturday (August 11).

Chris said: “Kate was diagnosed with breast cancer straight after the birth of our daughter, Isobelle.

“We only found out is because Isobelle would reject her breast during feeding.

“We got it checked and found that Katie had Grade 3 multi-focal invasive ductal carcinoma, which had spread to her lymph nodes in her armpit. She has had a double mastectomy and reconstruction and is almost three years clear, which is great.

Chris Miller is taking part in a charity bike ride raising money for Cancer Research, pictured from from left Chris Wood,, Jono Williamson, Kate Miller and Chris Miller

“We want to raise awareness for breast cancer in young people as well as funds for Cancer Research and the the charity Ellie’s friends, who personally helped us through this horrendous time.”

Chris would like to thank everyone who has donated so far along with Clay Cross Tyres who have kindly donated tyres for the charity trek.

Donate at: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/christophermiller1.

For more information on breast cancer in young people, visit: https://www.breastcancercare.org.uk/information-support/facing-breast-cancer/breast-cancer-in-younger-women