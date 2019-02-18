Children's author opens new library at Bolsover school

It's a new chapter for a Bolsover school after a library opened its doors to young bookworms.

Children and staff at Bolsover Church of England Junior School are celebrating the success story of their new addition.

The forest-themed library - which is located in a former classroom - was officially launched by kids' author Vashti Hardy last Thursday.

She also held workshops for pupils and gave a talk to the whole school to mark the special occasion.

Vashti described the youngsters as 'fab and creative' and called the library 'amazing'.

She said she particularly liked its atmospheric TV campfire and woodland sounds.

"I could sit and write in there very happily," she added.

Emily Collis, a year three teacher and English co-ordinator at the Horsehead Lane school, said: "Our new library has made a huge difference already.

"The children are so interested in going there to read one of the hundreds of interesting books.

"It's created a real buzz in the school.

"We were delighted to welcome Vashti to the school to officially open our library - the day went really well and the children were very excited to have a real-life author there to speak to them."

She said that the school was able to make the library a reality thanks to money generated through fundraising events and added: "We'd like to develop it so we're appealing for book donations.

"If anyone has a key stage two-appropriate book they'd like to donate to us to use in our library, please bring it into the school."