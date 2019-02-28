Children fundraising to repair extensive damage at their Derbyshire pre-school

Children at a Derbyshire pre-school are fundraising to repair extensive damage at their historic home.

Work is underway at Swanwick Pre-School on Pentrich Road to repair the store room area after plaster started falling from the ceiling of the old chapel.

Swanwick Pre-School.

The former church, which was converted into a pre-school, was built in 1880 and the cost of the repairs is £17,000.

Unfortunately the pre-school has had to dip into a separate funding pot used to buy outdoor equipment to pay for the urgent repairs.

Rachel Felix, 38, one of the directors at the pre-school, said: “The pre-school is a charitable organisation, it is run by a committee of volunteers who are parents and it relies on the fundraising that we do. It is vital that we do a good job with the fundraising to ensure the future of the pre-school.”

Repair work started during February half term and it is expected to be completed within the next week.

Damage at Swanwick Pre-School.

The pre-school will be organising a number of events and they are appealing to any individuals or businesses to consider fundraising for them.

The pre-school will celebrate its 50th anniversary on April 13 and is keen to hear from anyone with old photos or video footage. Email info@swanwickpreschool.co.uk.

