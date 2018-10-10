Children enjoy new-look library at Hasland Infant School

Hasland Infant School pupils have a newly refurbished library to nurture their passion for reading.

The Parents, Teachers, Friends Association raised £10,000 towards it and the Grassland Hasmoor Big Local Fund donated £2,000 for books.

Steven Wright, chairman of the Big Local Fund, cut a ribbon to launch the new-look library which includes secret nooks for reading peacefully.

At the opening ceremony, headteacher Alison Wain and chair of governors Barbara Arrandale both gave their thanks to all the fundraisers involved and expressed how lucky they felt that the community had come together to achieve such an amazing result.