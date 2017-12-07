Children at Staveley primary school visited by Microsoft film crew

Not many people can say they have visited Lisbon and Seattle in one day.

But that’s exactly what happened to children at St Joseph’s Catholic and Church of England Primary School in Staveley.

Children at St Josephs Catholic and Church of England Primary School in Staveley.

Youngsters were visited by a Microsoft film crew who helped pupils travel to Lisbon Zoo and Seattle using Skype.

The school was chosen to be a Microsoft training academy in July -and the youngsters have been taking part in Skypeathon - a yearly event run by

Microsoft which involves schools travelling as many virtual miles as possible.

Paula Lowry, acting headteacher, said: “This experience enables us to open up the doors of the classroom and the children experience places and cultures that they would never otherwise visit or experience.

“We believe we are a small school doing big things.”