Child-friendly event - organised by ex-nurse who 'made sexual contact with teen' - to return to Chesterfield

A child-friendly event - which is being organised by a man who was booted out of the nursing profession for misconduct against a vulnerable teenage patient - is due to return to Chesterfield this summer.

Lee Narroway will hold Chesterfield Comic-Con at Queen's Park Sports Centre on Sunday, June 16.

In 2010, a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) panel found Mr Narroway guilty of misconduct and struck him off.

The NMC panel ruled he 'made sexual contact' with a suicidal 17-year-old girl, referred to as Patient A, while he was a nurse at the Westwood Centre at West Lane Hospital in Middlesbrough.

People can read the NMC report here.

A spokesperson for Mr Narroway previously told the Derbyshire Times he still disputed the NMC's findings and that all relevant checks for Chesterfield Comic-Con, including a Disclosure and Barring Service check, had been done.

A number of people support Mr Narroway and also dispute the NMC's findings.

The Derbyshire Times this week contacted Mr Narroway's organisation, Unleashed Events, and asked to speak to him to give him an opportunity to address people's concerns surrounding his past. However, he did not respond.

Chesterfield Comic-Con was last held in November and was described as a success by those involved.

This summer's event will include competitions, special guests and traders selling items such as comics, t-shirts and toys.

