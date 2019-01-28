Chesterfield youth team in hunt for sponsor

Youngsters who play for the Wingerworth JSA Devils team have put out an appeal for an official team sponsor

The players are keen to track down a business who would be interested in helping fund the U12 team next season, in return for featuring the company's logo on their shirts and training kits.

Sponsors would also feature on the club's website, social media and app and be showcased in club literature and promotional material.

For more details, contact team manager Nick Fieldhouse on 07725 869712,