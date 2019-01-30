Chesterfield youngster loses locks to help kids with cancer

A big-hearted youngster has lost her long locks to help poorly children.

Eight-year-old Antonia Nicolaou, of Chesterfield, had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust charity on Tuesday.

Antonia before having her hair cut.

The Little Princess Trust provides real-hair wigs for free to children and young adults who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Antonia’s mum Eleni said: “I’m so proud of her - my heart could burst.

“She’s a very caring, humanitarian person and she’s done this completely off her own back.

“She said to me one day, ‘I’ve got really long hair - I don’t need it all’.

Hair today! Antonia having her hair cut.

“So she decided to have her hair cut to help others who are going through a very difficult time.”

The Whitecotes Primary Academy pupil has also raised £750 for the Little Princess Trust and would like to thank everyone who has supported her.

Antonia shows off her hair, cut for the Little Princess Trust.