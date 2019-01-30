Chesterfield youngster loses locks to help kids with cancer

Antonia Nicolaou shows off her hair, cut for the Little Princess Trust. Pictures by Anne Shelley.
A big-hearted youngster has lost her long locks to help poorly children.

Eight-year-old Antonia Nicolaou, of Chesterfield, had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust charity on Tuesday.

Antonia before having her hair cut.

The Little Princess Trust provides real-hair wigs for free to children and young adults who have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Antonia’s mum Eleni said: “I’m so proud of her - my heart could burst.

“She’s a very caring, humanitarian person and she’s done this completely off her own back.

“She said to me one day, ‘I’ve got really long hair - I don’t need it all’.

Hair today! Antonia having her hair cut.

“So she decided to have her hair cut to help others who are going through a very difficult time.”

The Whitecotes Primary Academy pupil has also raised £750 for the Little Princess Trust and would like to thank everyone who has supported her.

Antonia shows off her hair, cut for the Little Princess Trust.

Antonia after her hair cut. Picture submitted.

