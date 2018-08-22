Chesterfield workers aid care home residents’ seaside outing

Care home staff wil be treating their residents to a trip to the seaside after raising hundreds of pounds on a 10-mile sponsored walk.

Workers at Springbank House Care Home, in Chesterfield, took on the challenge so they could take those in their care to Cleethorpes.

They collected more than £500 in sponsorship, which will help towards transportation costs for the outing.

Karen Rusby, home manager at Springbank House Care Home, on Ashgate Road, said: “The team at Springbank never cease to amaze me.

“While I was on annual leave, they got together and did a sponsored walk for our residents’ fund, Springbank All Stars.

“The going out for the day is the easy part but, unfortunately, the cost of transport is high, so the team work hard with ideas for fundraising to compensate this.

“Well done to all who completed the 10-mile walk, especially in the recent heatwave.

“All at Springbank would like to say a big thank you to all those who supported them and sponsored them to achieve this goal.”