Chesterfield woman took her own life, inquest hears

A Chesterfield woman who was experiencing 'low mood' died by suicide, a coroner has ruled.

Patricia Turnbull, 59, died at her home on Blackthorn Close, Hasland, after she hanged herself.

Ms Turnbull passed away on November 23 2013, but her inquest took place at Chesterfield coroners' court this week.

Coroner Peter Nieto said: "At the time of her death she was experiencing low mood and was receiving anti-depressant medication but had declined any involvement from specialist mental health services.

"She had reported thoughts of self-harm but had no active plans and relevant agencies had not assessed her as being at immediate risk.

"In hanging herself the court finds, on the balance of probabilities, that Ms Turnbull undertook a deliberate act with the intention of taking her own life, given the nature of the act itself and her likely thoughts and state of mind at the time."

Mr Nieto recorded a conclusion of suicide

