Chesterfield woman told she can't lay purple poppy wreath at war memorial during service in honour of killed animals

A Chesterfield woman has spoken of her disappointment after she was told she could not lay a purple poppy wreath at the town’s war memorial during this year’s Remembrance Sunday service.

June Lane, 68, said Chesterfield Borough Council turned down her request to lay a wreath of purple poppies - in honour of the millions of animals which died in the First World War - at the Armistice ceremony.

As reported earlier this week, June, of Holme Road, Stonegravels, and her friends produced a display of purple poppies which was on show in Chesterfield, including at the Pavements Shopping Centre.

June said she was ‘very disappointed’ with the council - which stressed that anyone could lay a wreath after Sunday’s ceremony.

June added: “The display attracted a lot of interest and it would have been lovely to lay a wreath at the memorial to remember all the animals which died in the war alongside our brave servicemen and women.”

A council spokesperson said: “In this year commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, we have organised events and supported different community groups remembering those who have died in the war and subsequent conflicts.

“We have supported the group remembering the sacrifice of animals during wartime by allowing them to have a display in the Pavements Shopping Centre and also holding a wreath laying ceremony as part of the Chesterfield Market Beer Festival.

“Anyone is welcome to lay a wreath after Sunday’s service.”

