Chesterfield woman donates all her artwork to hospice to help raise vital funds

A patient at a Derbyshire hospice has kindly donated her lifetime of artwork to the service to help raise vital funds.

Ashoka Sen, of Holymoorside, Chesterfield, is a day patient at Ashgate Hospicecare, and has handed over her paintings, prints and merchandise so they can be sold. Ashoka has a life-limiting illness which means that her health is declining day to day and she cannot paint as often as she once did.

“It means a lot to me that the legacy of my artwork will live on,” Ashoka said. “I’m not very well now and I was very concerned that my paintings would just sit in my house and not go anywhere as my son doesn’t have the space for all of them. It’s wonderful to know that other people will be able to enjoy my work for years to come and that the hospice will be able to raise lots of money and help more patients.” Ashoka is a self-taught artist, who was born in India, but she has lived on the edge of the Peak District for more than 40 years. Many of her paintings are inspired by her surroundings in Derbyshire.

Sanjoy Sen, Ashoka’s son, said, “We’re very pleased to be able to donate the artwork to raise funds for the hospice. I’m looking forward seeing how much we can help to raise and to keep it going year on year.”

Ami Brunyee, activities coordinator at the day hospice, said: “It’s clear that Ashoka is a very skilled, passionate and creative artist who produces absolutely spectacular things and it’s great that we’ll be able to sell her paintings.”

Buy Ashoka’s work by visiting the hospice on Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm or visit her website at www.ashokasen.co.uk. Alternatively, her artwork can be bought at the hospice’s Christmas market from 11am to 3pm on November 17.