Chesterfield woman attacked reveller in a pub after she thought she had taken her drink

A mother-of-three unleashed a sustained assault on a fellow reveller at a pub after she thought her victim had taken her drink.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 24 how Bethany Gunnell, 24, of Almond Crescent, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield, attacked Lisa Shaw at the Markham Arms public house, on Dorset Drive, at Brimington, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “Miss Shaw had been out with friends in that pub and had been drinking and she describes an incident saying she doesn’t have a good memory of it but she was near to the bar.”

Miss Shaw heard an angry shout from a man, according to Mr Carr, just before she was attacked.

Mr Carr said: “She recalls being on the floor and felt blows to her head and she put her arms up to try and protect herself and she was screaming and there were a number of blows to her head.”

A witness and friend of Miss Shaw stated she had seen Miss Shaw picking up a drink at the bar and Gunnell shouted that it was hers and Miss Shaw had held the drink out for Gunnell.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

But Gunnell and Miss Shaw took hold of each other, according to the witness, and Gunnell was on top of the complainant and was punching her to the head before the witness pulled her away.

The complainant revealed she suffered a severely swollen eye and suffered a loss of earnings because she had to take time off work.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Jobless Gunnell, who has no previous convictions and is dependent on benefits, pleaded guilty to assault after the attack on March 16.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said Gunnell pleaded guilty on the basis the complainant had come towards her with a glass and claimed it had been pushed against her face.

Miss Simpson added that as Gunnell and Miss Shaw ended up on the floor, the defendant used what she would call excessive defence with punches and accepts she went too far and apologises.

The defendant, who has three children and suffers with depression and anxiety, according to Miss Simpson, admitted having too much to drink and claimed she had acted out of character.

Magistrates stated that Gunnell had caused more harm than was necessary to defend herself during a sustained assault that went on for some time until she was removed from the victim.

They sentenced Gunnell to a 12 month community order with 135 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £452 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.