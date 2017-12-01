CHESTERFIELD WATERSIDE: First phase of work set to start in the summer

Work to deliver the first phase of Chesterfield Waterside is due to start next summer, it has emerged.

Yesterday's Chesterfield Investment Summit heard the £75million Basin Square development is set to start to come to life from August.

Basin Square - which promises to create more than 300 jobs - will eventually consist of a multi-storey car park, a hotel, shops, apartments and offices at the former Trebor factory near the town's train station.

Earlier this year, Chesterfield-based company NT Killingley Ltd carried out four months of work to prepare the land for the Basin Square project.

The ambitious, long-awaited Chesterfield Waterside masterplan is being led by Chesterfield-based Bolsterstone Group PLC and backed by the Arnold Laver Group and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Peter Swallow, managing director of Bolsterstone Group PLC, told the Chesterfield Investment Summit that the Basin Square units are 'all in commercial negotiations'.

When he last met with the Derbyshire Times, Mr Swallow said that 'lots of work is going on behind the scenes' and that 'further announcements will follow in due course'.

He added: "It's a very exciting time."

The £320m Chesterfield Waterside scheme aims to create a thriving new community surrounding a new canal basin.

It is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs.

Since the complex development was announced in 2006, the canal basin and 19 affordable homes have been built on the site; all these properties are occupied.

Chesterfield Waterside is one of the largest regeneration projects in the UK.