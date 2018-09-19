Chesterfield U3A members visit Germany twin town

Chesterfield U3A had a very successful twinning visit to their German twin-town counterparts in Darmstadt.

The visit coincided with the four-day Darmstadt wine festival which showcased German wines from the region. Their hosts also arranged day visits to the state capital, Wiesbaden and beautiful historic Limburg along with many more local sights such as the English rose garden, the new Jewish synagogue and the remembrance centre, the Wedding tower and the University of Applied Science.

Over the next two years the two towns will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the twinning link with a series of activities to promote the varied connections.