Chesterfield town centre officers win award for tackling crime and community work

Chesterfield town centre officers have won Derbyshire's Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team of the year award.

The team were nominated for their outstanding team work in forging links with the local community, providing public reassurance and tackling crime and disorder, and fought off tough competition from Derby City Centre and Erewash Safer Neighbourhood policing teams.

Chief Constable Peter Goodman handed out their award at Derbyshire Constabulary’s Celebrating Achievement ceremony, which was held at Derbyshire County Cricket Ground on Tuesday, September 11.

PCSO Adele Chapman-Jones from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team was also nominated in the Police Community Support Officer of the Year category.

Inspector Dave Nicholls, of the Chesterfield Local Policing Unit, said: “Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of what we do. It is a great achievement for the town centre team to be given this accolade and a credit to the hard work and commitment of our officers in Chesterfield.”