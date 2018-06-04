Chesterfield Together Against Trump opposes American president's upcoming visit to UK

A Chesterfield campaign group will hold events to show opposition to US president Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the UK.

Mr Trump is scheduled to come to the country on Friday, July 13, after previously cancelling a trip amid claims he would face mass protests.

Lucretia Packham, of the Chesterfield Together Against Trump group, said: "As he has made the world a far more dangerous and oppressive place since his inauguration, Chesterfield Together Against Trump are planning a series of public events, in common with many other cities in the UK, to show Trump he is not welcome here.

"Chesterfield Together Against Trump are inviting all local community groups and individuals who wish to stand up against Trump."

The campaign events will include leafleting at the train station between 4pm and 5pm on Thursday, July 12, and a show of protest in Chesterfield town centre - including speeches, songs and a march - between 11am and 12.30pm, on Saturday, July 14.

Ms Packham added: "A final organising meeting to develop ideas for the events will be held in the Monkey Park Cafe on Chester Street at 6.30pm on Monday, July 3.

"All those wanting further information and wishing to help, please join us in organising to make a very hostile environment for Trump's visit."