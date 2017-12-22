Chesterfield terror investigation still ongoing - despite Sheffield searches ending

A counter terrorism investigation in Chesterfield is still ongoing - with searches in Sheffield now over.

The North East Counter Terrorism unit confirmed to the Derbyshire Times today that searches are still being carried out on Sheffield Road and are expected to at least last until the end of today.

Police cordon and Army bomb squad on King Street North.

A 31-year-old who was arrested in Chesterfield on suspicion of terrorism offences has been named in the national media as Hazhar Star.

Also known as Andy, he is believed to be the owner of the Mermaid Traditional Fish Bar on Sheffield Road, which has been cordoned off by police since the arrest on Tuesday.

Three arrests were also made in Sheffield for similar alleged offences as part of an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

The four men were taken to a police station in West Yorkshire and detectives from the counter terrorism team have been given until 4pm on December 25 to charge, release or apply for a further extension to custody.

On Tuesday, a part of Sheffield Road and King Street North in Whittington Moor were cordoned off while searches took place.

An Army bomb disposal team were also at the scene on Tuesday and Wednesday.

