Chesterfield supermarket staff praised after saving woman’s life

Heroic Tesco staff helped save the life of a woman when she suffered a cardiac arrest at their Chesterfield superstore.

The quick-thinking workers and a customer performed CPR in turn and used a defibrillator in the store to revive Jackie Smith and keep her stable.

They also ensured privacy during the ordeal by setting a screen up around Jackie until paramedics arrived to transport her to Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Now, Jackie’s children Michelle Thompson and Jarrod Smith are urging firms in the area to ensure staff are given basic life-saving skills in case they find themselves in similar circumstances.

Michelle said: “Without the quick thinking of the team Jonathan, Taylamae, Tom, Ilona, Vicky and that of the customer, mum wouldn’t be here today. Nothing we say or do will ever be enough to thank them all for everything they did that day. “I just wanted to stress the importance of staff within supermarkets, stores, offices etc being kept up-to date with basic life support training and training on the use of defibrillators.

“Please do not be frightened to stop and perform CPR or use the defibrillators as this saved the life of one of the most important members of our family.”

The Tesco team followed up their bravery on Thursday, December 21 by calling the hospital to find out how Jackie was and even provided a hamper filled with necessities for her stay on the ward.

Michelle added: “The sheer thoughtfulness and attitude of the team I hope will be recognised within the Tesco head office and those members of staff rewarded for their selfless actions.

“A special thank you also to the team on Coronary Care (Manvers Ward) and Dr J Cooke and his team at Chesterfield Royal Hospital for the level of care and commitment over the Christmas period they provided not only to mum but other patients who spent Christmas on the ward and for the care and compassion given even though there were extreme pressures on services and a lack of beds.”