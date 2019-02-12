Chesterfield students to stage smash hit musical Beauty and the Beast

Students at Brookfield community school in Chesterfield are inviting theatre-lovers to ‘be our guest’ as they stage ‘Beauty and The Beast’ from March 5 - 9.

Students at Brookfield community school in Chesterfield are inviting theatre-lovers to ‘be our guest’ as they stage ‘Beauty and The Beast’ from March 5 - 9. Tickets cost £8 for adults and £6 for students and senior citizens and can be bought from the Box Office on: 01246 565826

The cast is created from around 80 students from Y7 to Y13.

The Broadway smash hit showcases an award-winning score with such favourites as Beauty and the Beast, Gaston and Be Our Guest.

It is described as a delightful family musical which enchants and transforms hearts of all generations.

Rachael Payton the school’s head of performing arts said: “I have been looking forward to this year’s show so much. Yet again the talent showcased by our students has been incredible. “We have got such a diverse range of students in the show, some new faces and some who have come back to join us after the success of last year’s production.

“I really can’t thank the cast enough for the time and energy they have given me. I really do have the best job.”