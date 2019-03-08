Chesterfield students celebrate after winning dream prom competition

Students from a Chesterfield school are celebrating after winning a competition to bring their dream prom to life

Young people from schools and colleges across Derbyshire were asked to make a video, describing their ideal prom night as part of an annual competition run by Sheffield Hallam University.

Studnets from Brookfield Community School

The lucky winners, Brookfield Community School, will receive a package of support worth £5,000 and will work with the university’s events management, academics and Doub7e Seven Events to organise their perfect prom.

Olivia Palmer, head girl for sixth form at Brookfield, said: “It was really good for our prom committee, it brought us all together.

“We put all our heads together and came up with a clear theme that would really tie into the school.

“We’re already talking in the group chat about getting started.”

Head of sixth form Sarah Metcalfe said: “I’m really pleased, this is a massive deal for Brookfield, lifting our morale at a difficult point in the term for many and just celebrating our fantastic students.

“They’ve worked really hard and they’re going to put on an amazing prom.”

Year 12 and 13 students created a two-minute video which was shared on the university’s Facebook channel and judged by a panel of industry experts.

Judging was based on the social media reaction each video received, as well as the creativity of the video.

Alex McIntyre, head of year 13 at Brookfield, said: “What I loved about the video is that it is Brookfield – it perfectly represents our school, our community, our students.

“Watching it for the first time I was completely in awe at what they’d created, technically as well as the actual content.

“When it comes to organising the nitty gritty of their prom, I think some of the students will get the bug for events.”

Beth Tranter, senior officer in the schools and colleges engagement team at the university said: “What the judges really liked about Brookfield Community School’s submission was the passion and enthusiasm the students had about their school and the way that the four students creating the video had incorporated their entire student body.

“It’s a well-deserved win,” Beth added.