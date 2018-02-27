Chesterfield Stagecoach workers honoured for dedication

Long-standing employees at Stagecoach in Chesterfield have been honoured for their ‘decades of dedication’ at a special event.

Employees at the leading bus operator were praised for their combined service of 941 years across the company’s depots in Chesterfield, Barnsley, Rotherham, and Sheffield.

Among the staff singled out for long service accolades at the presentation ceremony at Mercure Sheffield, St Paul’s Hotel were Chesterfield drivers John Bacon and Thomas Hails, who celebrated 45 and 40 years of service respectively.

Drivers Neville Dent, Paul Stanyard and Andrew Vodden marked a quarter of a century of service each, while supervisor Steven Parsons joined cleaner Leslie Cupitt-Wright, drivers David Clement, Alan Furniss, Philip Kerry, Michael Roberts, Sharon Smith, Amanda Stevenson, and Alan Warren in marking the 20-year milestone.

David Booth, Geoff Holland and Paul Wildman were also in the spotlight, after retiring from the company after a combined service of more than 100 years for Stagecoach in Chesterfield.

Other employees praised were the individual ‘stars of the month’ — Chesterfield cleaner Lynne Cupitt-Wright (November) and Chesterfield National Express engineer John Heath (August).

Also in the spotlight at the ceremony was ‘social media guru’ Carol Jones, who previously won the Customer Service award in the national Stagecoach Group Champions Awards 2017 for her work managing Stagecoach Yorkshire’s Twitter account.

Matt Davies, managing director of Stagecoach said: “Our staff are our lifeblood and we value all our people highly so it is important to recognise their excellence and commitment to our industry, company and customers.

“We wanted to thank all our long-serving team members at this ceremony for all their hard work and their decades of dedication.”

For more information visit www.stagecoachbus.com or follow @stagecoachyrks on Twitter.