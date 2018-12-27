Chesterfield Slimming World members among kind participants of Santa fun run

Hundreds of people took part in the Santa Fun Run and Walk at Queen’s Park in Chesterfield before Christmas to raise money for good causes.

Among the fundraisers was a group of Chesterfield Slimming World members including Helena Grebby.

Helena was out running on her own one day when she was taunted by a group of lads.

After posting about the experience on Facebook, her Slimming World friends decided to form a running and walking club so they could go out with her.

Joanne Alvey - who runs the Slimming World group at Derby Road Methodist Church at 9am and 11am on Saturday - said: "I think it's lovely and shows they've got real community spirit.

"They not only support each other to lose weight and get fit but they support each other to go out and do things they wouldn’t normally do."