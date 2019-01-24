Chesterfield secondary school league tables: how did your school score?

The performance tables now score schools using "Progress 8" - how pupils have improved between the end of key stage 2 (junior school) and the end of key stage 4 (their GCSE years), compared to pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2, based on up to eight qualifications. Here's more on how schools are scored.





1. Outwood Academy Newbold Progress 8 score: 0.29. Description: Above average. Attainment 8 score: 48.4

2. St Mary's Catholic High School Progress 8 score: 0.27. Description: Above average. Attainment 8 score: 56.2

3. Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School Progress 8 score: 0.08. Description: Average. Attainment 8 score: 52.6

4. Brookfield Academy Trust Progress 8 score: 0.04. Description: Average. Attainment 8 score: 52.3

