Chesterfield school welcomes back England star and his Spireite brother

Football heroes Harry Maguire and his brother Laurence returned to their old school in Chesterfield to give an inspirational talk to pupils.

England squad member and Leicester City player Harry, and Laurence, who plays for Chesterfield, tackled tough questions at St Mary’s Catholic High School where their sister Daisy, 18, is a pupil.

They were quizzed about who had inspired them in football. Harry 24, credited John Terry and Rio Ferdinand and Laurence said brother Harry.

When asked what careers they would have gone into if they hadn’t been footballers, Harry said he had enjoyed maths at school so would have gone into finance or business and Laurence, 20, said he would have been a PE teacher.

Both urged pupils to work hard to achieve their goals.

Deputy head Sue Cain has been at the school for 34 years and followed the progress of the pair and their brother Joe who plays for Buxton. She said: “We are so proud of them. They were excellent pupils.”

Harry presented a signed Leicester City shirt to the school. Laurence gave a signed Chesterfield shirt to avid fan Luke Briddon, 10.