Chesterfield school to host Radio 4 show

Pupils at a Chesterfield school are preparing to welcome some leading politicians for a radio panel show.

Brookfield Community School has been chosen to host an edition of BBC Radio 4 show Any Questions?

Brookfield School politics students and staff ready for the BBC Any Questions session on Friday, from left Jack Barker-Sabido, Ben Thompson. tutors Simon Cliff and Rosie Nutting, Amelia Hardwick and Jack Newton.

Leading politicians including Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Labour’s shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon are scheduled to appear on the panel.

Also set to join host Chris Mason for the final Any Questions? before the general election are Liberal Democrat Layla Moran and Tommy Sheppard, from the Scottish National Party, although guests could change prior to the event.

Keith Hirst, school headteacher, said the show came about by chance, after he applied for his previous school – when he was working as associate principal of Horizon Community College in Barnsley.

He said: “I was on a BBC database and they rang me. I explained I was at a different school and the producer was happy to come here.

“I am a big believer that the BBC should be engaging with schools and organisations and I thought it would be good for the community.

“We have a lot of sixth-form politics students here and there will be plenty of them in the audience on Friday and that’s a really great thing.

“There’s a great deal of excitement about it and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Mr Hirst said that, after the show, the students will have the chance to meet the panel and put their own questions to them.

The show will be broadcast live from the 240-capacity hall of the Chatsworth Road school on Friday, December 6, with doors opening at 7pm.

Just a few tickets remain. For a ticket to the show, which will be broadcast live from 8-9pm, and the chance to put a question to the panel, see bit.ly/2OsFf0f

Show-goers are asked to submit their questions on arrival, before producers choose 10 to be put to the panel – who will not see them prior to broadcast.

The show also falls at the same time as the Brookfield Parents and Friends Association’s Christmas market, which is taking place in the school sports hall on Friday, from 5.30-8.30pm.