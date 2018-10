Talk about a monster pumpkin in the run-up to Halloween!

Pupils from Deer Park Primary School in Chesterfield have posed with their 110kg pumpkin which won a competition organised by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Pupils at Deer Park Primary School with their huge pumpkin.

The giant fruit has been carved up for eating as part of the society's Big Soup Share - a week-long celebration of school gardening in which 1,000 schools across the country cooked their own-grown produce for friends, family and the local community.

Pupils at Deer Park Primary School with their huge pumpkin.