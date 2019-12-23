Chesterfield school on right path to help charity

Pupils and parents from a Chesterfield school have been digging deep for charity.

Hollingwood Primary School, Lilac Street, asked for donations of warm clothes to be given to homeless people in the town.

Hollingwood Primary School deputy headteacher Ian Holmes and pupils George Hinnitt and Phoebe Watson hand over the school's contribution to the mountain of donations received this Christmas by Pathways, with Jules Naylor of the charity.

And Ian Holmes, deputy headteacher, was joined by pupils George Hinnitt and Phoebe Watson to hand over the “16 big bags of items such as clothing, sleeping bags and coats” to Pathways of Chesterfield, Saltergate.

Mr Holmes said: “It was brilliant in terms ot the amount the children managed to collect.”

He said the school tried to support charities which were “not so visible”, such as funding a goat in Africa each year.

However, Mr Holmes said the children were very aware of Chesterfield’s homelessness problem.

He said: “It’s a visible problem they see, but they don’t understand why you might be homeless.”

Pathways is a service for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire.