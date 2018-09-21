Chesterfield school issues warning after knife found in child’s bag

A Chesterfield primary school has warned parents after a ‘knife’ was pulled from a child’s bag.

A letter sent out to parents of children at Inkersall Primary Academy, seen by the Derbyshire Times, confirmed a swiss army knife had been found in the bag of a Year 5 pupil by a teaching assistant on Tuesday, September 18.

The knife was ‘immediately confiscated’ and the ‘incident was dealt with’, the letter reads.

It adds: “All children were spoken to about the seriousness of the incident and the consequences.

“As parents, please can we remind you that knives of any sort are not appropriate for school at Inkersall, we do not condone this behaviour. As always we will deal with behavioural incidents in line with our policy.

“The school has regular contact with the PCSO and they will continue to work with the school and the children.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “I can confirm that an incident has been recorded in school and responded to in accordance with the Behaviour Policy.

“A letter was sent out to parents. Beyond that, I’m afraid that it isn’t the policy of the trust to comment on individual children.”