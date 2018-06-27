Chesterfield school is running up funds for Bluebell Wood hospice

Pupils, parents and staff at St Peter and St Paul School in Chesterfield are on the run for charity.

They will be continuing a year of fundraising for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice by taking part in the one km fun run, five-mile run or 13.1 mile half marathon at Chesterfield Half Marathon on October 21.

So far, 18 St Peter and St Paul pupils and five adults are signed up for the fun run, nine people for the five-mile challenge and seven adults for the half marathon.

Many of them are training at the school’s weekly running club, which is run by school secretary Sophie Edmonds, a keen runner herself.

Sophie said: “We chose Bluebell Wood because we’re a school and wanted to support other children. This charity cares for children and young adults from across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire, which gave us even more reason to back such a fantastic cause.

“We’ve got lots of fundraising on the go. We held a pie and peas night and raised £300, we’ve collected loose change at our Breakfast Club and on the reception desk and several classes in years 3,4, 5 and 6, who are studying entrepreneurship, raised £188 at a fudge and sweets sale. The Friends of St Peter and St Paul, our PTA, is organising fundraising for sports day, and we also took part in Bluebell Wood’s Shoesday on June 12, when everyone wore whatever footwear they wanted to school.

“As part of the school’s Wellbeing Challenge we’re inviting everyone to do one of the runs at the Chesterfield Half Marathon. It will be an amazing opportunity to enjoy a big local event, get fitter and raise valuable funds for Bluebell Wood.

“We’d love to have lots of support along the route at the half marathon and fun run, so we hope family members, friends and neighbours will come and show their support. We will have a marquee at Queens Park where we will sell drinks and post-run snacks for donations to Bluebell Wood, and children running will have the chance to join Bluebell Wood’s Fun-draising Club.”

Lucy Rathbone, community fundraiser, Bluebell Wood, said: “We’re delighted to have St Peter and St Paul’s support and are really looking forward to cheering on all the pupils and adults at the fun run and half marathon. All the money raised for Bluebell Wood will make a big difference to our families, helping them to make special memories together.”

If you would like to make a donation to St Peter and St Paul’s fundraising campaign for Bluebell Wood please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamspsp