Chesterfield school creates centenary remembrance garden in honour of war victims

Pupils and staff at Holly House School in Old Whittington, Chesterfield, have created a centenary remembrance garden in honour of those who lost their lives in the First World War.

The children and their art teacher, Mrs Yaghooby, made ceramic poppies which were planted in the area of the school’s pond. The collection included a purple one to remember all the horses which lost their lives during the battles.

Pictured, left to right, are Harrison Mitchell, Taylor Chadwick, Mason Beebys, Sam Bridges and teacher Mrs Yaghooby.