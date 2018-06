A Chesterfield secondary school is closed today (Tuesday, June 26) because of issues with a water supply.

Brookfield Community School on Chatsworth Road has said it will not be open today because it has no cold water.

Severn Trent which supplies water to the area has said 27 properties are currently without water.

Severn Trent has said the issue is because of a burst pipe.

For more on the problem Click here