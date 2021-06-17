Chesterfield school closed and homes left without water this morning following leak on road

Severn Trent have confirmed they are working to get the leak on Foljambe Road in Brimington fixed after residents and business owners released their water had been shut off earlier today (Thursday, June 17).

Henry Bradley Infant School has also closed due to lack of water, while homes in Hollingwood and Old Whittington have no water and reduced pressure.

Inspectors from the water company are investigating the issue.

