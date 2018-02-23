Chesterfield Scarsdale Rotarians hold charter celebration

Chesterfield Scarsdale Rotary Club held its charter celebration at the Proact stadium.

Guest speaker was Martin Thacker who talked about his involvement with charity work for the National Deaf Children’s Society.

President Malcolm Smith, who is pictured with guests, presented the mayor, Councillor Maureen Davenport with £400, towards Retreat at The Royal – a community garden for the Macmillan Cancer Centre and Chesterfield Child Contact Centre to help rebuild relationships between parents and children.

District Governor Michael Longdon presented Rob Wallis with the Paul Harris Fellowship award for his work in community and vocational service, since he joined the club