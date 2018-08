More than 1,000 men have been screened for prostate cancer in sessions organised at the Proact stadium by Chesterfield Scarsdale Rotary Club.

The club’s past president Malcolm Smith presented a cheque for £3,000 to Sarah Minns, Macmillan urology advanced nurse practitioner and Miss Jyoti Shah, Macmillan consultant urological surgeon towards screening work in the community.

Also on the picture is the club’s president Ron Enock, right, and past president Roger Heathcote, left.