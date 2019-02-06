Chesterfield salon owner to help people with dementia in memory of her grandmother

A big-hearted Chesterfield salon owner is offering a new service for people with dementia to honour her grandmother.

Holly Gozzard, 31, is going to open her home-based salon, The Head Quarters, at 17 Mornington Road, Holmewood, one day a month specifically for people with dementia so they can enjoy a pamper without having to deal with the normal hustle and bustle of a busy day.

The kind gesture is in memory of her grandmother Iris, who battled dementia for several years before sadly passing away last September.

In addition, Holly is offering a 10 per cent discount to all carers and NHS staff as another tribute to the people who looked after Iris.

“Sadly I have had personal experience with dementia and I lost my gran last September who had battled dementia for several years before passing away,” Holly said. “During those years she eventually was taken into residential care and after visiting her in the care home, I got to see how much this didn’t only effect her but many other residents that were unable to enjoy the little pleasures in life anymore such as getting pampered.

“Hair is so important to us ladies, and gents alike, that I feel a small thing like this shouldn’t be forgotten about because of the effects of dementia.”

The service will be known as Iris Day and Holly says she will run extra long appointments at no extra charge.

The mum said she has been inspired by other similar services by other Chesterfield salons and wanted to do her bit for the community.

Holly decided to re-train as a hairdresser three years ago and has been qualified for a year. She is currently completing her advanced level three hairdressing at Chesterfield College.

The first service will be held February 19. Call Head Quarters on 07400373939.

n Last week we reported how another Chesterfield salon, Autumn House Hair and Beauty, on Derby Road, is opening one day a month so that people who suffer with anxiety or depression can come in when it is less busy. The next day for bookings is February 18.